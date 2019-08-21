ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Redbird Express is back in operation!
During the last two Cardinals home games, the shuttle service was suspended due to the uncertainty of operator availability. Wednesday morning, St. Clair County Transit District officials said the service would resume starting that evening.
“The St. Clair County Transit District Board voted this evening on the operation and effectiveness of the Special Red Bird Express service operated from St. Clair Square. The board is committed to continue the service if Metro Transit can commit to staffing it. The SCCTD Board is very concerned about any future interruptions of the Red Bird Express Service. The Board voted unanimously to fund the service through the end of the season provided that Metro Transit can ensure sufficient operators,” said Herb Simmons, Chair, SCCTD Board of Trustees.
Buses for the Redbird Express leave from St. Clair Square two-and-a-half hours before game time and continue service up to 40 minutes before the first pitch. The express drops riders off at the corner of Clark and Broadway. Riders then return from the game with the last bus leaving Busch Stadium 45 minutes after the game officially ends.
