ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis is looking into the possibility of bringing back red light cameras.

The city is reviewing how it would use the cameras to catch people running lights.

“We’re going to see what’s out there,” Director of Operations Todd Waelterman said. “Naturally, we’ve got to abide by all the laws. We’ve got to conform to what’s out there, but let’s see what’s out there. We’re looking for a toll that’s going to save lives.”

It's been four years since Missouri's Supreme Court forced the removal of the cameras.

Jacob Long, spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office, said pedestrian deaths have gone up in the city 50% since removing the cameras.

"It's not just about red lights. It's about speed and speed cameras. The whole box is open. We want to see what's on the street and what's available,” Waelterman said.

The city admits there's a long way to go on this.

It's still taking bids from camera companies.

Technology also has to be different this time around. Cameras must capture the driver's face to prove who was driving the car.

Additionally, the board of aldermen must sign off on the idea.