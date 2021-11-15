ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Friday, Cardinals fans will be able to buy select 2022 regular season tickets.
Variety of five, six and ten-game ticket packs centered around high demand games, such as Opening Day, will be available to purchase online.
Here’s what is including in the Red Friday packaging:
• Four ten-game packs are available for the 2022 season including the popular Opening Day Pack, which includes a ticket to the Cardinals Home Opener vs. Pittsburgh and seven great weekend dates.
• The Yadi/Waino Pack features eight weekend games and is filled with promotional giveaways highlighting Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright’s final year together as a starting battery.
• Two different Value Packs offer fans a variety of mid-week games at a discounted price.
• The six-game Bobblehead Pack gives fans first access to highly anticipated bobblehead giveaway dates and features premium matchups with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.
• Five different five-game packs are also available for the 2022 season featuring the year’s best matchups and promotional giveaways. The Cubs Pack allows fans the chance to attend five of the nine games scheduled with —more— Chicago at Busch Stadium.
• Additional five-game packs include two Weekend Packs, along with the Friday Pack and Sunday Pack. Five-game packs start as low as $59.
In addition, there will be ticket packs and gift card giveaways Friday on the team’s Twitter account.
