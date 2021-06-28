ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The American Red Cross is continuing their plea for blood donors during a severe shortage.
The organization said the severe shortage is negatively impacting blood product availably across the country. They stressed the need for all types of blood donations to help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July weekend and beyond.
Hospitals nationwide are currently responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, according to the American Red Cross. Because of the shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries.
Anyone who donates on July 1-6 will get a Red Cross embroidered hat. Those who donate on July 7-31 will get a $10 Amazon gift card and a chance to win gas for a year.
Click here or call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment to give blood.
