Red Cross to provide assistance in St. Louis area after tornado damage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Red Cross is responding to help victims that were affected by Friday night's tornadoes in the St. Louis area.
The Red Cross said it has sent responders to affected communities including Edwardsville, where an Amazon warehouse collapsed and at least two people died. Responders are also being sent to Defiance, where homes were destroyed and one person died.
Red Cross assistance following a disaster includes food, shelter, clothing and supporting emergency responders in rescue efforts with water and food. To donate to the Red Cross text REDCROSS to 90999 or go to redcross.org.
