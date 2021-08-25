ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The American Red Cross is seeking more volunteers as wildfires, flooding and tropical storms impact the country.
In August, the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has deployed 34 volunteers and staff to disasters across the nation. More than 90% of their workforce is volunteers.
“Disasters come in all shapes and sizes, and we need more volunteers to not only help respond to large-scale disasters like these, but also to help at home to respond to local disasters that happen every day, such as home fires,” said Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer for American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas.
The Red Cross is searching for people who want to be trained as volunteers now so they are prepared when disasters strike. Click here to learn more about volunteering.
