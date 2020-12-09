(KMOV.com) - The Red Cross is asking anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.
The plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 has antibodies that can help people fight the virus.
The Red Cross says from September through November, they saw a 250 percent increase in the need for plasma. They are seeking donations from all plasma types, but specifically A-B or B blood.
"By donating your blood, we'll be able to pull the plasma from your blood donation and get it to a hospital and help a patient who could be fighting for their lives who may need that convalescent plasma," said Joe Zydlo with the Red Cross.
If you are healthy and eligible, the Red Cross would like you to make a donation by the end of the year.
For more information click here.
