ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The American Red Cross announced on Monday its crews have been responding to an increasing number of deadly fires in St. Louis and around Missouri.
In St. Louis, Red Cross officials said there have been seven deadly fires from July 1, 2019 through the end of January, 2020. The previous fiscal year, July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019, the Red Cross only responded to two deadly fires in St. Louis.
There have been 20 deadly fires in Missouri from July 1, 2019 through January, 2020. Fifteen of those fires happened between November and January. Officials say 10 of those 15 included children and people over the age of 60.
“The Red Cross is typically called to more fatal fires in the winter, and unfortunately, that’s what we have seen the past three months in Missouri,” said Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas.
The Red Cross provides free smoke detectors to residents. You can visit getasmokealarm.org or call (800) 733-2767 to claim one.
“We often see an increase in fires during cold weather due to heating sources, especially space heaters, so we urge everyone to be careful with supplemental heating devices,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “Never leave space heaters on while sleeping or when you leave a room; keep them at least three feet away from anything that can burn; and always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations about proper use.”
