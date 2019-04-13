ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Overnight there were three house fires in the St. Louis region, and making 14 in the entire state of Missouri, and the Red Cross responded to every single one, helping the families that were displaced by the flames.
This is just one way the Red Cross helps out our community when disaster strikes.
In an event today, the Red Cross hosted their “Sound the Alarm” campaign to teach community members about what they do and how they can be utilized.
This event was hosted at the Red Cross Disaster Warehouse in Hazelwood, which is only 1 of 5 in the country.
This warehouse holds supplies that is deployed to disasters all over the country.
Right now, the St. Louis Red Cross is helping out Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri recover from flooding.
The Red Cross is sending 15 truck there in the coming days.
The Red Cross Executive Director said the St. Louis location is one of the main reasons they are utilized so often for disaster relief.
For information on a free smoke alarm installation, visit the Red Cross website.
