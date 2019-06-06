ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Red Cross has decided to open eight shelters in response to recent flooding and tornado damage.
Efforts are underway to coordinate with local officials in evaluating and determining new shelter locations as needed with evolving flood conditions in the state.
Eastern Missouri shelters open in response to flooding:
Valmeyer Community School, 300 S. Cedar Bluff, Valmeyer, IL (Greater St. Louis MO Chapter) Opened 6/5
Kennedy Recreation Complex, 6050 Wells Rd, St. Louis, MO
(Greater St. Louis MO Chapter) If individuals need sheltering for pets, they are asked to call 314-615-9500. Opened 6/3.
Saint John United Church of Christ, 405 S. 5th St, St Charles, MO (Greater St. Louis MO Chapter) Opened 6/2. (Entrance to shelter is located at 517 Jackson St. Pets will be accommodated through the local animal shelter assisting with housing animals of those staying at the shelter).
Winfield High School at 3920 State Hwy 47, Winfield, MO(Greater St. Louis MO chapter)Opened 5/29. Pet Trailer available- residents asked to bring pet food for pets and will need to care for their pets while there.
Open Bible Praise Center, 16991 Hwy 87 Boonville, MO (Central and Northwest MO chapter) Opened 5/31.
Buckner United Methodist Church, 109 S. Hudson St., Buckner, MO (Greater Kansas City and Northwest MO chapter) Opened 6/1.
Those seeking shelter should bring a variety of items, including clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication, and items for children. Anyone who needs to find a shelter may visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.
How to help
During and after disasters, financial donations enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation or donate online atwww.redcross.org.
Volunteers
Those wishing to volunteer to help in this disaster or future disasters may sign up at www.redcross.org.
