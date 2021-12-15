Those affected can visit St. Paul's United Church-Christ Friday from 4-8p.m.

DEFIANCE (KMOV.com) – The American Red Cross is opening a resource center in Defiance on Friday for those impacted by last week’s tornado.

The “one-stop shop” will be set up at St. Paul’s United Church-Christ Friday from 4-8 p.m. The Red Cross asked families to bring identification and verification of address to be eligible for assistance.

The church’s address is 150 Defiance Road. Representatives from government, nonprofit and religiously-affiliated disaster relief organizations may also be there to assist with relief efforts, the Red Cross said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.