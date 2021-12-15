DEFIANCE (KMOV.com) – The American Red Cross is opening a resource center in Defiance on Friday for those impacted by last week’s tornado.
The “one-stop shop” will be set up at St. Paul’s United Church-Christ Friday from 4-8 p.m. The Red Cross asked families to bring identification and verification of address to be eligible for assistance.
The church’s address is 150 Defiance Road. Representatives from government, nonprofit and religiously-affiliated disaster relief organizations may also be there to assist with relief efforts, the Red Cross said in a statement.
