ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors as the Polar Vortex and partial government shutdown reduced further donations.
More than 4,600 Red Cross donations went uncollected as blood drives were forced to be canceled due to the winter weather throughout the country in January, according to the Red Cross.
In addition, the Red Cross said the partial shutdown impacted their collections because 4 percent of donations come from drives sponsored by military and local, state and federal agencies. During the shutdown, about 30 drives were canceled across the country, leaving an estimated more than 900 donations uncollected.
“Disruptions to blood and platelet donations jeopardize the availability of blood for patients who depend on transfusions for survival,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “We’re grateful for all those who have come out to give since we issued our emergency call earlier this month and now urge others to come out and give to prevent delays in essential medical care.”
The Red Cross said blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in right now. They also noted there is a less than three-day supply of most blood types on hand.
The Red Cross is urging eligible donors to help restock the shelves for hospital patients. Donation appointments can be made by using the free Blood Donor App, clicking here or calling 1-800-733-2767.
