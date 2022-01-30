You can sign up for blood drives in the St. Louis area on the Red Cross website.

ALTON (KMOV.com) -- The Red Cross is holding a blood drive Tuesday to help address a blood shortage.

The Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans and Old Bakery Beer Company are banding together to make the blood drive happen. It will be held at the Old Bakery Beer Company from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Schedule an appointment online for Tuesday's drive or others in the St. Louis area. 

