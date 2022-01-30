ALTON (KMOV.com) -- The Red Cross is holding a blood drive Tuesday to help address a blood shortage.
The Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans and Old Bakery Beer Company are banding together to make the blood drive happen. It will be held at the Old Bakery Beer Company from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Schedule an appointment online for Tuesday's drive or others in the St. Louis area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.