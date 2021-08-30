ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The American Red Cross wants to help blood and platelet donors look good!
The American Red Cross will give a Sport Clips haircut coupon to anyone who donates blood and platelets Sept. 1-30. Donors will get the coupon via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30 at participating Sport Clips locations.
The American Red Cross has an ongoing critical need for donors of all blood types. The organization said they are concerned the rise in COVID-19 cases and the potentially active hurricane season may further challenge collections and ability to meet hospital demand.
Click here to find a Red Cross blood drive.
