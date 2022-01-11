Red Cross faced with historically low blood supply levels in U.S.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Red Cross is sounding the alarm Tuesday morning by announcing its first ever national crisis surrounding its blood supply level.
Donor turnout has declined drastically during the pandemic and led to cancelling blood drives. The organization is facing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. In St. Louis, levels are so low that doctors are choosing who must wait for a transfusions.
The Red Cross said giving blood not only helps your neighbor but could help yourself in the long run.
"They might need blood. Nobody wakes up in the morning and plans on being the next trauma patient,” said Dr. Jennifer Andrews with Vanderbilt University. “So, this literally could affect you or your family members."
Normally the organization tries to have a five-day supply of blood, but in recent weeks they've had less than a one-day supply.
Over the next month, 74 percent of the appointments still need to be taken.
