You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Red Cross faced with historically low blood supply levels in U.S.

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

For the first time, the Red Cross is sounding the alarm by announcing a national crisis on blood supply level

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Red Cross is sounding the alarm Tuesday morning by announcing its first ever national crisis surrounding its blood supply level.

Donor turnout has declined drastically during the pandemic and led to cancelling blood drives. The organization is facing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. In St. Louis, levels are so low that doctors are choosing who must wait for a transfusions.

The Red Cross said giving blood not only helps your neighbor but could help yourself in the long run.

"They might need blood. Nobody wakes up in the morning and plans on being the next trauma patient,” said Dr. Jennifer Andrews with Vanderbilt University. “So, this literally could affect you or your family members."

Normally the organization tries to have a five-day supply of blood, but in recent weeks they've had less than a one-day supply.

Over the next month, 74 percent of the appointments still need to be taken.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.