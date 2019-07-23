JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Twelve people were inside a Jersey County apartment complex when it caught fire overnight.
The six-unit apartment building in the 29100 block of Ivy Lane caught fire around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. Those who were inside the building at the time the fire started made it out safely.
Firefighters said the fire started in one of the apartment units and spread to the roof. All the apartments reportedly sustained damage.
The Red Cross was called to help those who were impacted by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.