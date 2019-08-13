MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man accused of stealing several cases of Red Bull is wanted by police.
The suspect exited the Schnucks store at 2030 Dorsett Village at 1 p.m. on Monday without paying for a basket full of Red Bull, police say.
Two employees approached him and tried to get him to pay for the drinks, but he implied he had a firearm.
He, however, never displayed a firearm and told the employees to get away from him.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5'10 - 6'0' tall, approximately 180 pounds with a full beard and short hair. He was wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.
He left the store in a silver passenger vehicle and traveled north on McKelvey Road.
Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to contact Officer Kolinski at 314-298-8700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.