RED BUD, Ill. (KMOv.com) -- The Red Bud School District is changing course on how they'll conduct classes after multiple students tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens more are in quarantine.
Students are moving to all virtual classes this week at Red Bud High School after a week and a half of in-person classes without a coronavirus case.
Before the school year started, the district gave parents the option for all virtual learning or in-person classes.
The superintendent says 87 percent of parents chose in-person.
“I work two jobs, there is no way that I can be there to make sure he is getting the education that he needs,” said parent Heather Roles of her son. “So him being in the school, at least he's learning something.”
But being in school is no longer an option for high school students for the next week and a half.
Superintendent Jonathan Tallman says as of Sunday, three students have tested positive, and contact tracing determined two of the students sat next to each other in class.
“That link caused the county to recommend that we go to full remote, so that is what we are doing right now,” he said.
Tallman says 46 other high school students are quarantined because of possible exposure to the three positive students.
He says there's been talk in the community that social events outside of school may be contributing to the spread.
“It's outside of my lane to communicate with families and students and how they are going to behave and what they do outside of the building. All I can do as the superintendent of this school district is to make sure we have all the mitigating protocols we can to limit the spread within the building,” he said.
Of the 46 students that are currently in quarantine, many of them are still waiting to get their test results back. But Tallman said even if some of those students test positive for COVID-19, because they're not in the classroom, they're limiting exposure. So the district still plans to restart classes on September 14th.
