ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City residents were asked to drop off their recyclables at designated locations earlier this summer as the city faces a worker shortage.
Regular service is expected to resume by December and the refuse department is still asking residents to use the nearly three dozen drop-off locations for recyclables until then. For a full list of the drop off locations, click here.
“The Refuse Division is taking every action to make sure residents have their trash picked up in a timely manner,” said City Refuse Commissioner Todd Waelterman. “As we continue to search for applicants to fill vacant positions, the Division asks residents to drop off recycling at nearly 30 locations across the City until this long-standing shortage is resolved to ensure their recycling is collected and processed.”
The city is looking to fill the openings in the refuse division. The positions are union jobs with competitive pay and benefits, the city says. The department is offering $1,500 signing bonuses for new hires and a $500 referral bonus to existing employees who help find new employees.
For more information about the openings and to apply, click here.
