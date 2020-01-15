COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Recreational marijuana buyers will not be served on Mondays at HCI Alternatives in Collinsville starting Jan. 20.
“Medical Mondays” will allow the dispensary staff to give medical marijuana patients the hyper-focused attention they deserve, the company said in a press release.
“Working with our medical patients has and will always be a core mission and that doesn’t stop because we now have the ability to serve adult-use customers. Dedicating a day to work solely with our patients is the right thing to do for everyone,” said Chief Retail Officer Kim Kiefer.
Due to a recreational marijuana shortage, HCI Alternatives, which is owned by Ascend Wellness Holdings, temporarily stopped adult-use cannabis sales on Monday, Jan. 13.
“It really worked well, not only for our medical patients who didn’t have to deal with big crowds and lack of parking, but also for our staff who were able to focus their efforts on patients and training new employees,” said AWH Regional Director Kathleen Olivastro.
Only serving medical patients on Mondays will also allow the dispensary to manage adult-use inventory with a lack of short time supply expected to continue for several months.
“This is a learning process and we will continue to make adjustments that are in the best interests of both our medical patients and adult-use customers until we find our new normal. We appreciate all of our patients and customers that continue to put their trust in us to serve them,” said AWH Founder Abner Kurtin.
According to the company, “Medical Mondays” will take place weekly throughout 2020.
The HCI Alternatives location in Springfield will also honor “Medical Mondays” throughout the year.
