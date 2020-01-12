COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Supply and Provisions announced the Collinsville marijuana dispensary will not sell any recreational cannabis on Monday to stock up their inventory.
In a press release, officials said the dispensary will remain open on Monday to serve medical marijuana patients for regular hours.
"The decision to temporarily halt adult-use sales comes after the first week of adult-use sales that saw unprecedented demand throughout the state," the release read.
The Collinsville dispensary will resume recreational sales on Tuesday.
