MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) — Court records say a methamphetamine robbery led to a double homicide outside a central Missouri bar.
The Columbia Missourian reports that 20-year-old Christopher Esry, 40-year-old Aaron Bloss, 29-year-old Travis Koenig and 22-year-old Steven Dale Bell are jailed on $1 million bonds.
Charging documents say Bloss told police that Esry asked for a ride early Friday and threatened him to get him to participate in the robbery outside the bar in Moberly. Bloss said he wasn't the one who pulled the trigger. The shooting killed 51-year-old Darren Stacey Tharp, of Columbia, and 24-year-old Shane Austin Hare, of Jacksonville, Florida.
Bloss said Koenig was the getaway driver, and Bell helped dispose of evidence.
Esry is charged with first-degree murder, and Bloss and Koenig with second-degree murder. Bell is charged with evidence tampering.
