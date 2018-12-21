Election 2018 Missouri Senate

Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley talks to the media after a debate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has released records showing employees in his office frequently used private email for official business and took direction from political consultants.

Hawley's office released 85 pages of records Friday that indicate his state staff used private email to communicate with political consultants Gail Gitcho and Timmy Teepell, who led Hawley's successful campaign for the U.S. Senate.

The Kansas City Star reports the consultants became involved in the attorney general's office shortly after Hawley took office in 2017.

The records also were an effort to respond to a Missouri Secretary of State's investigation into whether Hawley abused state resources.

John Sauer, an attorney for Hawley, said in a letter Friday that the records show Hawley didn't use any taxpayer funds for political campaigns or outside consultants.

