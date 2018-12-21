JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has released records showing employees in his office frequently used private email for official business and took direction from political consultants.
Hawley's office released 85 pages of records Friday that indicate his state staff used private email to communicate with political consultants Gail Gitcho and Timmy Teepell, who led Hawley's successful campaign for the U.S. Senate.
The Kansas City Star reports the consultants became involved in the attorney general's office shortly after Hawley took office in 2017.
The records also were an effort to respond to a Missouri Secretary of State's investigation into whether Hawley abused state resources.
John Sauer, an attorney for Hawley, said in a letter Friday that the records show Hawley didn't use any taxpayer funds for political campaigns or outside consultants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.