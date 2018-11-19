MADISON COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The Madison County Coroner says more people have died from opioid overdoses in 2018 than any other previous year.
92 people have died from opioid overdoses in Madison County in 2018, breaking the previous record of 91, which was set in 2014.
The coroner says there are multiple death cases still awaiting toxicology results and the record-breaking number is expected to rise.
Madison County officials say they’ve rolled out a three-pronged approach to try and help curb the opioid epidemic sweeping across the country.
The three prongs are education, enforcement and treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.