ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Monday's official snowfall total of 1.5 inches in St. Louis beat a 1911 record, and it kept police busy responding to dozens of crashes as the snow created slushy roads.
Monday's weather is also the earliest our area has seen this much snow since 1991. We don't normally see the first inch of snow until Dec. 21.
The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop C, which patrols the St. Louis Metro and surrounding areas, said they responded to 185 crashes as of 5:30 p.m. Monday. Of those, 13 people were injured.
As the rush hour approached, the areas that saw the worst traffic were north, on I-270, I-70 and I-64 into St. Charles County, but as the line of snow moved through, the area of impacted roadways was widespread.
A jack-knifed tractor trailer blocked all lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 near route T/W near Wright City in St. Charles County around 4 p.m.
While several minor injuries have been reported, the MSHP said no fatalities were reported.
Get winter weather alerts on the KMOV News app! Download here
A Spanish Lake firefighter was injured in a crash on Highway 367 near Redman Road in North County. The Black Jack Fire Department said a vehicle struck a fire truck.
MoDOT said they are out plowing and salting the roads with more than 200 crews. But the conditions of the roads had people questioning MoDOT's decision to not pre-treat roads. MoDOT said because the storm started off with rain, it would have washed away that treatment.
However, those drivers who sat in hours of traffic called some interstates "sheets of ice." They wish something more was done to help the roads.
On the Illinois side, District 11 troopers reportedly nearly 70 crashes since 6 a.m. They advise that drivers should stay off the roads if you don't have to go out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.