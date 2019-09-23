ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The ninth annual beer festival kicks off September 27 at Urban Chestnut’s Midtown Brewery and Biergarten.
The three-day festival features a full lineup of polka music, German food and of course plenty of beer. The beer will start flowing on Friday at noon, with a ceremonial keg-tapping at 7:30p.m with MLS4THELOU owners Carolyn Kindle Betz and Adam Betz as the special guests.
There will be plenty of activities including a Vendor Village featuring local goods, the stein-holding competition, and on Sunday performances by Circus Flora and Metro Theater Company, as well as a petting zoo and children’s activities.
Entry to the festival is free.
The head brewmaster Florian Kuplent and head chef Andrew Fair talk about the festival and nine years of brewing craft beer in St. Louis on this week’s Meet St. Louis Podcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.