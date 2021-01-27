ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who may have critical information regarding a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
Authorities released images of the woman, known only as Jane Doe 43, Wednesday morning. She was seen in a video with a child that officials believe was created in October 2019. Jane Doe 43 is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old. She was heard speaking English in the video obtained by investigators.
Jane Doe 43 is being sought as part of Operation Rescue Me and the Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives, which are a partnership between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me uses in-depth image analysis to identify child victims in child exploitation material. The Endangered Child Alert Program works to get national and international media exposure to individuals who are seen in association with child pornography images.
Anyone who recognizes Jane Doe 43 is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or submit their tip online.
