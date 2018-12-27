SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Louis County are asking for the public’s assistance identifying suspects who they say stole from a South County business.
Police say the suspects backed up a pickup truck into the back of a plumbing company. That’s when police say three suspects hitched a trailer to the back of their truck and drove off.
Then police say the suspects returned and stole thousands of dollars worth of plumbing tools.
The location of the business is on Lemay Ferry near Reavis Barracks.
Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call St. Louis County PD at 314-615-8635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.