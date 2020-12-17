MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a reckless driver with “no regard for public safety.”
The department said the driver of a silver or gray minivan has been responsible for four incidents throughout the year. The vehicle reportedly is a Chrysler Town and Country with multiple decals on the back glass, one of which is a “Mickey Mouse” ears decal, and an Illinois license plate that possibly starts with either E16 or E19.
According to the sheriff’s department, the incidents occurred in the area of Hanover Road, D Road and HH Road. The victims included a grandmother going to see her grandchildren, a college student going back home, a teenager with two other kids in the car and a teen couple driving home from Walmart.
“On each occasion, the driver of this vehicle has had no regard for public safety. The driver of the minivan has tailgated the victims, passed them in no passing zones and attempted to run them off the road,” the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook.
On one of the occasions, the reckless driver reportedly got out of the minivan and approached the victim wanting to start an altercation.
After receiving each report, deputies searched the area for the suspect, but the minivan has drove off before they arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Vogt with the Monroe County Sheriff office at 618-939-8651 EXT 271 or via e-mail jvogt@monroecountyil.gov
