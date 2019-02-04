SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis has shut-down a South City bridge because of safety concerns; it is one of the 15 bridges deemed "structurally deficient."
Crews shut down the Columbia Avenue bridge, near the intersection of Southwest Avenue, along the border of the Hill neighborhood and Southwest Garden just after 2 p.m. Monday.
City officials tell News 4 that engineers checked out the bridge last week and noticed too many large trucks drive over it, causing safety concerns because of the bridge’s load restrictions.
"We're just at a point where we do not feel comfortable with vehicles driving over it," said Rich Bradley, the President of the Board of Public Service.
The Columbia Avenue Bridge was already on a bridge replacement list before the sudden shutdown Monday.
Bradley says the reconstruction is only in design phases right now. The city's plan is to replace the bridge and the adjacent Southwest Avenue bridge by turning them into one bridge.
Construction is slated to begin for the Southwest-Columbia Avenue bridge in 2022, with hopes of completing the project by 2024.
The Columbia Avenue Bridge and nearby Southwest Avenue Bridge are two of 15 bridges considered "structurally deficient" and in need of replacement, below is the full list:
- Sulpher Avenue over River Des Peres
- Holly Hills Drive over railroad
- Grand Drive over Metrolink
- Hamilton Ave Over Metrolink
- Laurel Street and Waterman Blvd over MetroLink
- Grand Drive over Forest Park Pkwy
- Gravois Ave underpass
- Grand Avenue over the Union Pacific Railroad
- Columbia Ave over railroad
- Southwest Ave over railroad
- Kingshighway over MetroLink
- Lindell and Union over MetroLink
- Compton Ave over Mill Creek
- Tucker Avenue over Mill Creek
- Lindell and Union over Forest Park Parkway
City officials say it would take $100 million to fix all 15 bridges. The city has about $4 million for bridge repairs. That’s why they utilize federal funding that will usually cover about 80 percent of the cost. But the City of St. Louis must compete with others in the region for the limited grants and federal funds.
There are currently eight bridge projects underway. The Columbia and Southwest bridges are in the design phase.
The Lindell-Union bridge is also on the current list to be fixed. It’s two bridges, one over MetroLink and the other over Forest Park Parkway.
Last summer, Janet Mokwa was killed when a piece of concrete fell from the bridge onto her car below. Bradley says they are looking at some additional grants to speed up the process but otherwise with federal money the project won’t be completed until 2026.
The Compton Avenue Bridge near St. Louis University’s campus is also a point of concern. It’s filled with potholes. It is also on the list, but not expected to be replaced until 2025.
So what about a temporary fix? Some ask why not repave Compton and replace the temporary barriers put up on the Union and Lindell Bridge.
“You don’t want to put in a tremendous amount of something that is going to be replaced in a very reasonable time frame,” said Bradley.
He added that they will do improvements for safety reasons.
