ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) data shows there has been at least one shooting every week in downtown St. Louis since July 18. Many of those have resulted in damaged buildings, injured bystanders, and in some cases, fatalities.

On Monday night, dozens of St. Louisans gathered at the corner of 20th and St. Charles Streets, honoring their friend Demetrise Thomas. Thomas was murdered at that intersection early Monday morning. While friends and family were spending their night remembering Thomas, shots were fired into the crowd. Some of that shooting was caught on tape.

The video was filmed from a window in a Washington Avenue apartment building around the corner. A resident tells News 4 she was sitting on her couch when she heard nearly 20 gunshots ring out. She then got up, started recording, and opened her window to even more gunfire. In the video, you can see two people firing guns. One person was wearing teal, another was wearing white. They are seen standing at the intersection of Washington and 20th.

"The shots kept shooting out and that's when I knew something was happening, then you hear screams of women in the background," Minh Le explained.

Le, who lives nearby and heard the shooting, says it was unlike anything she had heard before. She says there has been a few instances where she's heard a shot or two near her apartment. However, she says when the gunfire wasn't stopping Monday night, she knew something was up. She met St. Louis City police officers that night to hand over video evidence she collected herself of the shooting.

"I think I'm gonna move after this," Le said.

Le, a St. Louis native, has lived downtown for about four years. She's one of the many residents News 4 has talked to in the last few weeks that's thinking about moving because of the ongoing violence. However, the two aldermen whose wards overlap downtown, James Page and Jack Coatar, say they're still holding out hope for the area.

"We have some challenges. I would be disingenuous if I said otherwise. We do have some challenges, but I am confident if we all work together, I think it takes all of us together to move things forward, and I'm very optimistic we can do it," Ward 5 Alderman Page said.

Page says it's going to take every branch of government in the city, law enforcement and it's residents, to make a change. Both Page and Coatar say downtown development can be the catalyst to decrease crime.

"The fabulous 5th ward is open for business when it comes to development. Rational, strategic development that will benefit residents and other businesses in the ward as well as the city as a whole," Page explained.

Page says it's projects like the Butler Brothers Building that's being converted into more than 300 apartments, the new MLS stadium and even a new hospital just north of downtown that could curb this crime. However, there are still residents, like Le, who say, enough is enough.

"I love my building, but I want to like walk my dog. I was gonna walk my dog last night and good thing I didn't," Le continued.

In the last week, city officials and police have increased patrols downtown on weekends. However, a good chunk of the shootings that have happened in the last month occurred during weekdays. When News 4 asked Alderman Page why police weren't being added to weekdays, he said "one thing at a time."