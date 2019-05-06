ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Recalled items are showing up on resale sites.
“If you resell a recalled product, especially a baby product, you may be putting somebody else’s baby at risk,” said Patty Davis with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Davis said it is illegal to sell a recalled product.
“There are civil penalties,” she said. “We use them for repeat violators, companies, resale stores that are repeatedly violating the law. We are not going to be policing garage sales, that’s where consumers come in.”
The CPSC said although it has a 24/7 internet surveillance team looking for recalls it is hard to catch everything. A consumer who spots a recalled item is asked to alert them.
News 4 also reached out to Facebook regarding their Marketplace, where people go to sell items. A spokesperson for the social media site said it uses a combination of technology, human review and community reporting to spot and remove postings. Facebook said they also encourage buyers and sellers to use the “Report Item” feature if the listing seems unsafe.
If you’re looking to buy, the CPSC says you can click here, download their new recall app or sign up to receive emails details recalls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.