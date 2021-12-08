Real life Grinch steals gifts from center for developmentally disabled students

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) -- An unidentified suspect has stolen from the Macoupin County Center for the Developmentally Disabled, MCDD.
According to Carlinville Police Department, the suspect entered the building and took electronics, clothing, and food used by the students. Also stolen were Christmas presents that were for the individuals.
MCDD is a nonprofit organization that relies heavily on the generosity of the community. Throughout the year, the staff works hard to provide items and gifts for their students.
MCDD is now taking any donations to help with this holiday season. They can be contacted at (217) 854-3473.
