ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Rain or shine, runners hit the pavement in downtown St. Louis for a good cause.
Participants, including young girls and their parents, lined up at the starting line along Market Street for the Girls on the Run 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The youth development organization, whose mission is to empower girls for a lifetime of health living, integrated running in their curriculum for girls in the 3rd through 8th grade.
Girls on the Run Executive Director Courtney Berg says the program is 10-week long and helps build leadership skills in girls.
"While today seems a lot about running, what the girls learn over 10 weeks is about being strong and confident, standing up for themselves and others and making a difference in the community," said Berg.
More than 80 percent of girls participating in the Girls for Run program will recieve full or partial scholarships totaling nearly $389,000.
