ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Ready Room concert venue is another local business that was undone by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Located on Manchester in The Grove since 2014, the business announced it would permanently close their location.
Owner Mike Cracchiolo said when concerts and tours started dropping in early March, they closed temporarily, but the uncertain future makes reopening nearly impossible.
The entertainment industry normally books three to six months ahead, and with so many unknowns about future bookings, reopening isn't worth it.
"Obviously we're living in very difficult times and that affects everybody," Cracchiolo said. "That affects every individual in every industry in some way or another. To me this is just change, it's not an ending for Ready Room. "
On a normal weekend the Ready Room saw 1,500 people. Cracchiolo said he doesn't know when or where the venue will pop up again, but he's hopeful it will return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.