ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, told News 4 that the number of new COVID-19 cases is slowing a little, but said it was still too early to talk about reopening the St. Louis area economy.
"But what we should be doing [is] talking about what does that look like," said Garza.
He said it'll take more data to determine how the economy will be opened up and what the timeline will be. But that there needs to be discussions about what specific types of businesses should be first to reopen and which ones should remain closed.
Garza said he understood that there'll be pressure to let as many people as possible get back to earning a paycheck and that businesses might be on the verge of bankruptcy if they don't start up soon. But he said the decision will be based on science and the task force will use modeling to help come up with the plan.
An important part of the equation will be determining how many people have an immunity because they had the virus and recovered. Antibody tests will be used to determine that.
"It's just like any other disease, once you have a sizable percentage of your population that are immune, you can start doing things like relaxing social isolation and other sorts of stuff," said Garza.
Antibody tests are still being developed and tested for accuracy. Garza didn't have a timetable on when they'd be available in the St. Louis region.
Garza also said if and when there's a big influx of tests, he's been in discussions with local health department directors to ensure some go to communities that are disproportionately affected.
