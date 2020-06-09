ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis’ tourism industry has taken a $500 million hit since early March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and still thousands of hospitality workers are out of work.
However, a new local campaign and a worldwide competition, are just some of the creative ways the tourism industry is hoping to make a comeback.
“Residents have a very special role in all of this and that is we take for granted sometimes all the tourism assets that we enjoy as St. Louisans in this community. It’s time to support the home team,” said Brian Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at Explore St. Louis.
Hall said the new campaign will be called “Re-Explore St. Louis”, which promotes people to visit local attractions and have a staycation. Hall said local and regional tourism will be key during the recovery process.
“As we look forward to recovery, the table is set for a great recovery. Our tourism and travel product has never been better that it is right now in St. Louis,” said Hall.
As St. Louis launches its regional campaign 1,400 miles away in Las Vegas, a world-wide completion is underway to spur innovative ideas that can bring back the tourism industry and make people feel comfortable again.
UNLV’s business school and The Ted and Doris Lee Family Foundation are spearheading the competition that will award $1 million in prizes for technologies and solutions that will quickly help the tourism industry.
“The idea behind the prize was to allow innovators and entrepreneurs to be recognized and supported and allow us to help them bring products to market as soon as possible so we can recover as fast as possible,” said Leith Martin, Executive Director of the Troesh Center of Entrepreneurship and innovation at UNLV.
Martin said they’re looking for ideas for products that can come to market within 12 months and that can have a great impact on a speedy recovery. The deadline to submit ideas for the completion is July 5, 2020.
To find out more visit: www.LeePrize.com
For more information on the “re-Explore St. Louis campaign visit: https://explorestlouis.com/stlpassport/
