MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An arrest has been made in connection with the death of Robert L. Gilmore.
The United States Marshals Service arrested Kevin Gardner on a felony warrant of first-degree murder.
Garder is being held at the Madison County jail.
Police are asking for the public's assistance with any information in this case or anyone who may have spoke to Garner over the last two weeks to contact the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was asked to investigate after Robert L. Gilmore, 41, was found fatally shot in his vehicle at 4th and Washington Avenue just after 8 p.m on Nov. 14.
"He was a people's person," said LaKeisha Spencer, Gilmore's older cousin. "He was loving, he was caring."
"I'm just hurt because my cousin lost his life to the street and he was a hard, honest, working man," said Spencer. "He didn't even hang out in the street."
During a press conference Nov. 17, officials said they had two suspects, Dominic Harris and Eric Mason Jr., in custody. Harris and Mason are currently being held on a $2 million bond on a first-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: May 29 at 4:45 p.m.: Gardner was sentenced to 80 years in prison
