ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A third St. Louis County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Monday.
The news came only minutes after St. Louis City announced its first positive test.
The patient is between 50-60-old authorities say. The positive test is connected to international travel.
The first positive test was confirmed on March 7 and the second was confirmed on March 13.
