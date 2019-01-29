ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A third trolley car will be delivered to the Delmar Loop Tuesday.
The newest car will be delivered on a large flatbed truck to the Loop Trolley Headquarters on the morning of January 29.
The capacity for the new car is 100 passengers. The trolley car will go through safety testing before being placed in service.
