ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman is in custody after three children were killed in a south St. Louis apartment fire.
Neighbors told News 4 the woman is the children's mother. Police said the woman was still in custody as of Monday evening, but on "unrelated charges".
The St. Louis City Fire Department said a fire broke out on the third floor of an occupied three-story building in the Peabody Apartment Complex in the 1100 block of Kealty Lane around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to police, officers entered the burning building and attempted to rescue the children, but because of the fire's intensity were unsuccessful.
After firefighters extinguished the flames, 6-month-old Damarion Eiland was found dead in the front bedroom.
Two girls, ages 4 and 5, were found in the back room injured. The two injured children were taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition. The 5-year-old, later identified as Dream Coleman, died Monday and the 4-year-old, identified as Heaven Coleman, died early Tuesday, according to officials.
Firefighters said there were no adults in the apartment at the time of the fire and fire alarms never went off. Monday morning, police said a 23-year-old woman had been taken into custody.
"Even if you had working smoke alarms, there were no adults to be alerted so it wouldn't have made much of a difference obviously," Captain Leon Whitener with the St. Louis Fire Department said. "The thing here is children this age should not be left home alone."
A woman saw the fire and called for three neighbors to help. The door was locked but they eventually managed to break it down. One of them said the smoke was too thick for them to go inside.
"Someone threw me a mask and I put it on and I went as far, I crawled up under the smoke and went as far as I could and it started choking me," Chaz Isreal said.
"When they did bring the kids out, I broke down crying," Leon Parks said.
The woman taken into custody was not named. She has not yet been charged with a crime. The St. Louis Police Department said warrants for applied for Monday but not issued.
Monday night, prosecutors with the Circuit Attorney's Office were weighing whether or not charges would be filed in this case. A spokeswoman with the office said they've asked police to conduct more witness interviews and gather more evidence before they make a decision. The offices are working closely together and are also waiting the results of the Medical Examiner's report.
Investigators from the regional bomb and arson unit along with detectives from child abuse are handling the ongoing investigation.
Editor's note: In earlier reporting, St. Louis police said the deceased infant was a female, but late in the morning on Monday said the 6-month-old was a boy.
