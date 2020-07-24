ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You can get a fun, animal-themed face masks and the proceeds benefit the Saint Louis Zoo.
The cloth masks are available in child and adult sizes and come in a variety of designs including shark, tiger, red panda, rainbow cheetah print, giraffe, penguin, aquatic print, butterflies, rhino with the Zoo logo and others.
The fact masks costs $5 each and are available on the Saint Louis Zoo's website and at the gift shops.
These masks are 2-ply cloth masks polyester-cotton outer layer and 100% cotton inner layer and are washable and reusable
