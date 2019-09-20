ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A roughly three or four block area in downtown St. Louis is a haven for rats.
The area is around City Hall, with perhaps as many as 600 rats living in burrows. A couple rats have even been found in an office at City Hall.
There was previously a problem with rats at Kiener Plaza, something that has been taken care of. There was concern that the rats would simply move further west, which appears to have happened.
“As we we're stepping on these burrows you can see this is a healthy burrow completed right here in front of the statute. As we were stepping on these burrows, the rats came out of here, hit the sewer pipe and back towards muni courts,” said Terry Hoselton with Missouri Pest Consultations.
Hoselton says birth control is bring used to stop the rats’ breeding process. A rat can reproduce 22 days after its born. Its gestation period is also 22 days, with 12 rats being born in a litter.
