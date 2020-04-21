ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An unintended consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic is the fact it has rats on the move, looking for food.
With many restaurants closed or cutting back, the rats are now moving out of their territory on the hunt for food.
News 4 has seen reports from around the country that rats were on the move and you might start seeing them in areas where they have not been a problem before.
"They've had to turn on each other," said Terry Hoselton, owner of Missouri Pest Consultants. "Populations are down but more aggressive."
Two years ago, when rats were a problem at Kiener Plaza downtown, he helped rid the area of the rodents.
He said park rats, that live in and around city parks where people congregate and leave trash and food scraps, are faring the worst.
With food sources dwindling, rats will not only move into another colony and fight for food, they will also eat one another.
"Rats are cannibalizing. They have no choice," he said.
Hoselton said lately he's been seeing rats coming up into homes through the drain openings in the basement floor, adding they have the ability to adapt to any environment.
Even during a pandemic.
"The rats are going to come back stronger because they've figured it out. They will correct themselves and come back out of this twice as strong as they were before," Hoselton said.
He added residents can keep them away from their neighborhood by making sure food scraps aren't on the ground and food is properly disposed of.
If you feed a pet outside, make sure you bring in any uneaten food, otherwise it will attract rats.
