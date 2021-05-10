ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A rash of dumpster fires kept firefighters busy in south St. Louis overnight.
Starting around 12:30 a.m. Monday, there were about 20 dumpster fires in the span of 30 minutes. At Keokuk and Liermann there were three dumpster fires at the same time.
This isn’t the first time St. Louis has experienced this problem. In 2019 the St. Louis Fire Department told News 4 there were at least 12 dumpster fires in a month in the same block in the Bevo Mill area. The year before there were several small fires in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
