ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) – Multiple cars were stolen in St. Peters early Tuesday morning.
According to St. Peters police, seven cars were stolen between 5 and 8 a.m. All vehicles were reportedly left unattended, running and unlocked when they were stolen from various neighborhoods. Four of the stolen cars were later found.
The vehicles were stolen from the following streets: 600 block of Summer Winds Lane, 700 block of Angie Drive ,1000 block of Briley Street , 1400 block of Garden Valley Drive, 1000 block of Treeshade Drive, 2000 block of Willowshade Court and the 1st block of Aspen Ridge Court. The vehicles stolen from Briley Street, Treehsade Drive, Willowshade Court and Aspen Ridge were later found.
No other details regarding the thefts have been released. Anyone with information regarding the crimes should contact the St. Peters Police Department.
