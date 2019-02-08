ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Rascal Flatts will bring their latest tour to St. Louis in May!
The country band will be joined by special guests Billy Currington and Jimmie Allen at the May 17 shot at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 15 at 12 p.m. According to LiveNation, four lawn or select reserved tickets will be available for $89!
The concert is also part of the 2019 Country Megaticket lineup, which includes a total of seven concerts.
