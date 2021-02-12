ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A rare white American bison now roams a nature park in Missouri’s Ozark Mountains. The calf is named Takoda, meaning "friend to everyone."
People can see Takoda and the rest of the 25 bison herd at the Dogwood Canyon Nature Park in Lampe, Missouri near Branson.
Park officials said they hope the "striking addition will provide new opportunities to educate the public on the unique history of the American bison and the delicate balance of conservation that saved the species from near-extinction."
