IMPERIAL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Jefferson County couple became new parents in November, but surprised even some doctors when their twins were born 13 days apart.
Catie and Andrew Scott were expecting twins girls due February 29th. On October 31, Catie said she began having cramps and went to the hospital.
“They went to check her cervix and when they checked she was actually six centimeters dilated and her water bag had actually protruded,” said Andrew.
Doctors broke her water, Andrew said, but Catie didn't deliver her first child until November 3rd.
“At 4:55 Madison was born at 23 weeks, one day," said Andrew.
Madison weighed just over one pound.
“They were telling me about life expectancy, end of life care," said Catie.
Catie said doctors weren't sure if Madison would survive.
Catie and Andrew said their doctor was also concerned about the health of the other baby, so the doctor decided to leave her in and do what's called "delayed interval delivery," which means the babies are born on different days.
“She tied the placenta and basically put the placenta back in," said Andrew.
Catie did not deliver her second daughter, Parker, until 13 days later. Doctors at Mercy in Creve Coeur said they see a "delayed interval delivery" about once a year or one every other year, but it's rare to see twins born this many days apart. The average length of time between births is six to seven days.
“13 days was a miracle because every single day inside is better than outside and we could tell immediately with Parker," said Andrew.
Madison has had some serious health concerns and several surgeries.
"We got woken up in the middle of the night on November 8th saying she had complete sepsis. Her bowel obstructed… her little body, they don’t know if she can fight this… basically planning end of life care again," said Catie.
The Scotts said Madison will need several more surgeries and both girls will need regular therapy until they're at least three.
Both daughters are in the NICU and will be for several more weeks. Catie and Andrew hope to bring Parker home at the end of February and expect Madison will need to be in the NICU until at least April.
The couple has a GoFundMe page set up to help with medical expenses.
