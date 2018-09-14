MILWAUKEE, WI (KMOV.com) - The Milwaukee County is welcoming a rare red panda cub!
The zoo officially announced the arrival of a newborn red panda cub born on June 6, 2018. The adorable female cub was just six ounces at birth and now weighs about five pounds.
The birth is cause for celebration, as red pandas are an endangered species. The panda is currently unnamed and has yet to make a public debut.
Her birth announcement arrived just in time for International Red Panda Day.
